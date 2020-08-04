Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bankrupt Whistleblower Can Sue Medical Co. In Kickback Row

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower who filed for bankruptcy has legal standing to sue an eye products supplier over an alleged kickback scheme, as a trustee for his bankruptcy estate released its right to the claims, a Minnesota federal judge held Tuesday.

Even if the court assumed that the False Claims Act claims brought against Cameron-Ehlen Group Inc. by Kipp Fesenmaier actually belonged to his bankruptcy estate when he filed suit in November 2013, Eighth Circuit precedent holds that if the trustee for an estate abandons such claims, they revert to the debtor, U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright said.

"Fesenmaier's right to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!