NYMEX, Ex-Staffers To Pay $4M CFTC Fine In Info Leak Case

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- The New York Mercantile Exchange and two former employees must pay a $4 million civil penalty stemming from 2013 accusations from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission that the duo repeatedly disclosed material nonpublic information to a broker, a New York district court judge ruled. The order from Judge Vernon S. Broderick on Monday also bans William Byrnes and Christopher Curtin, former employees who facilitated customer transactions for the commodities exchange, from trading commodity interests and registering with the CFTC. In line with a February 2013 complaint from the CFTC, Broderick concurred that between 2008 and 2010, Byrnes and Curtin "willfully...

