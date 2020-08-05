Crane Biz TNT Seeks Debt-Equity Swap To Stave Off Ch. 11

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Crane services company TNT said it's negotiating an out-of-court deal to slash debt and infuse another $225 million in cash into the company, but that it faces a Chapter 11 filing if it's unable to get enough creditors on board. FR TNT Holdings LLC said Tuesday it hopes to implement a debt-for-equity exchange that already has the support of some creditors, but will only go through if all of its first-lien and second-lien lenders agree to it. If it's unable to get full creditor support for the exchange deal, TNT said it plans to present a prepackaged reorganization plan to a...

