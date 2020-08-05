Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nano Investor Seeks Class Cert. In Crypto Theft Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- An investor in the cryptocurrency Nano urged a California federal court to certify his proposed class action over the alleged theft of the coins in a $170 million hack of an Italian trading exchange, arguing that the suit is a "textbook example" of a case that deserves class action treatment.

Lead plaintiff James Fabian contended Tuesday that the court should certify a class of American investors who used the hacked exchange, BitGrail, and traded in a variety of cryptocurrencies between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, according to the motion. Fabian also proposed 10 state-law subclasses as an alternative, maintaining...

