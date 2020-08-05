Meghan Markle Can Keep Pals' Names Secret In Privacy Suit

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 4:37 PM BST) -- A judge has handed Meghan Markle a win in her privacy suit against a British tabloid that published her letter to her father, saying on Wednesday that the names of five friends who gave confidential interviews to People magazine would remain undisclosed — for the time being. Granting the request by the Duchess of Sussex, High Court Judge Mark Warby rejected arguments by the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline that the identities of five friends who defended Markle in the U.S. magazine did not deserve protection in fact or law. Associated Newspapers Ltd. also argued that it would...

