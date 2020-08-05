Amazon Hikes Fees For UK Sellers In Response To Digital Tax

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. retailing giant Amazon will raise fees for sellers in Britain in response to the United Kingdom's digital services tax, the company confirmed Wednesday, marking Amazon's latest step to pass tax costs on to users. The company's seller fees will rise by 2% in the U.K., matching the rate of the country's digital services tax, Amazon.com Inc. confirmed to Law360. The fee hike is similar to what Amazon has done in other countries that have instituted digital services taxes, such as France and Italy. The move comes after the digital tax law received royal assent, a formality that allows it to...

