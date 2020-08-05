UK Traders Made $500M By Causing April Oil Crash, Suit Says

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A London-based firm recently revealed to have made $500 million in trading profits when U.S. oil prices went negative in April has been accused in a civil lawsuit of causing the historic crash with an aggressive price manipulation scheme. A putative class action filed in Illinois federal court on Tuesday claims that at least a dozen traders at Vega Capital London Ltd. worked together to aggressively sell light sweet crude oil futures contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange on April 20, the same day the price of a U.S. futures contract for delivery of crude oil in May fell as...

