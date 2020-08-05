NM Wants Lake Closed, Blood Tests For PFAS Near Air Bases

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- New Mexico has urged a federal court to force the United States Air Force to immediately begin an array of testing for toxic chemicals it has used for decades at two bases in the southwestern state. The state attorney general asked a South Carolina federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over similar contaminations Tuesday for a preliminary injunction that would force the U.S. government to begin testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are commonly known as "forever chemicals" because of their longevity in the environment and the human body. Arguing that the decades of PFAS contamination in groundwater, soil,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS