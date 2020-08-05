6th Circ. Told McGirt Ruling Backs Mich. Tribe's Reservation

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians has pressed the Sixth Circuit to overturn a ruling that the tribe never had a reservation, saying the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling in McGirt supports the Michigan tribe's contention that its reservation was established under a 19th-century treaty. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer along with cities, counties and local interest groups asked the circuit court in May to reject the Bands' appeal, saying a lower court rightly found that an 1855 treaty set aside land for individual band members to buy before the federal government disposed of the remaining lands but didn't create a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS