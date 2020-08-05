UK Private Drivers Lose Bias Challenge To Traffic Fee

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 7:37 PM BST) -- The Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that a congestion charge for London minicabs does not indirectly discriminate against Black and ethnic minority drivers even though taxis run by mostly white drivers remain exempt from the fee. The court rejected a challenge brought by a workers union against the decision to impose the charge on private hire vehicles entering central London while exempting taxis, arguing it discriminates against vulnerable drivers and passengers. Appellate judges sided with a lower court decision from July 2019 and agreed that introducing the charge for minicabs was a means of achieving a legitimate aim of cutting air...

