Texas Appeals Court Says No Expert, No Malpractice Claim

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court upheld Freeman Mills PC's defeat of legal malpractice claims lodged by an oil and gas exploration company, ruling Wednesday that White Rock Exploration Inc.'s expert witness didn't do enough to back up his assertion that the company would have fared better if Freeman Mills handled its case differently. The firm and attorneys Jason R. Mills, Vance P. Freeman and Graham K. Simms were hired by White Rock and its majority owner Richard L. Clay to sue well-drilling company Palestine Water Well Service Inc. and its president, Jere Alan Pritchett, who allegedly fraudulently misrepresented their ability to perform...

