NJ Court Revives Suits Alleging J&J Talc Caused Cancer

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court revived a pair of suits Wednesday that allege talc products from Johnson & Johnson caused two women to develop ovarian cancer, saying the trial court judge was wrong in dismissing the women's experts' opinions. In an 86-page published opinion, the three-judge panel said while it was Atlantic County Judge Nelson C. Johnson's duty only to assess whether the opinions offered by Dr. Graham Colditz and Dr. Daniel Cramer were based on sound scientific methodology, he instead decided on their credibility, which goes beyond his duties. "The trial judge was called upon to assess whether the...

