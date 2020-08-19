Contract Thwarts Fla. Hotel's Claims Against Contractor

Law360 (August 19, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge on Wednesday struck several damages claims raised by a Fort Lauderdale hotel owner in a multimillion-dollar dispute with its general contractor over alleged construction defects and unpaid bills, saying the demands appear to be prohibited by their contract. Ruling during a videoconference hearing, Broward County Circuit Court Judge Jack Tuter said that while the owner of The Dalmar hotel was generally right that the court must accept its pleadings as true with the case still in its preliminary stages, he also agreed with the general contractor, Tutor Perini Building Corp., that the language of the parties' 2016...

