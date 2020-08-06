Linklaters Lands Goldman Sachs, Schulte Roth Alum

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Linklaters' investment funds practice in its New York office gained a partner on Wednesday whose regulatory compliance expertise is informed by a decade of in-house experience that included a stint with Goldman Sachs. Attorney Brad Caswell, who arrived at Linklaters from a role within Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP's investment management practice, told Law360 on Thursday that he's pleased to join a firm he's long respected. "I've known Linklaters for many years, since I was general counsel and chief compliance officer of a hedge fund in Hong Kong and the U.S., and I've always been impressed with Linklaters' commitment to client...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS