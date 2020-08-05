Cut TikTok's Chinese Ties, GOP Sen. Urges Microsoft

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Republican senator warned Microsoft's top executive Wednesday that if the software titan gains control of TikTok, it must cut the popular video-sharing app's ties to the Chinese Communist Party or face U.S. government backlash over security risks. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a freshman conservative, wrote to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with a raft of questions about reports that Microsoft is closing in on a TikTok takeover through one of several possible investment deals. The app is controlled by a Chinese multinational firm, ByteDance Ltd., which critics view as a proxy for China's regime. President Donald Trump has raised serious concerns...

