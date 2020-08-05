WTO Chief Hopeful Says Only Members Can End Legal Crisis

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Saudi Arabia's candidate to lead the World Trade Organization advocated a hands-on approach to reviving the global trade body on Wednesday, but stressed that any hope of rescuing Geneva's beleaguered legal wing lies solely with member governments. Addressing a virtual conference hosted by the Washington International Trade Association, former Saudi Arabian economy minister Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri said that resolving the impasse that has left the WTO's Appellate Body shuttered since December will be crucial if he is selected as the trade body's next director-general. But he made clear that Geneva's top legal authority will only be restored if delegations are truly...

