Feds Ask Court To Reconsider Blocking Calif. Sanctuary Laws

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration says it deserves another shot at convincing a California federal court that several of the state's so-called sanctuary city laws unconstitutionally step on the federal government's toes, after the Ninth Circuit revived a small part of its suit. Because the Ninth Circuit found that U.S. District Judge John Mendez incorrectly relied on a de minimis exception in one specific part of his decision, the federal government argued on Tuesday that the other times he leaned on the exception should also be called into question. "De minimis" is pulled from a longer Latin phrase, which translates to "the law...

