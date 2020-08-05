Fla. Court Affirms Dismissal Of Burger King Investor Suit

Law360, Miami (August 5, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of an investor suit against Burger King over the foiled sale of several franchised restaurants in Germany, finding the trial court did not abuse its discretion in sending the claims to a German court. Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said the trial court carefully examined a forum selection clause in the franchise agreement designating Munich as the preferred forum, and weighed each factor in potentially sending the claims of investor Christian Groenke and his affiliated companies to Germany, where the transactions that gave rise to his claims occurred and the majority...

