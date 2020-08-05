Del. Justices Agree Calgon Carbon Must Release Merger Docs

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed a Chancery Court decision that ordered Calgon Carbon Corp. to turn over records related to its $1.3 billion merger with a Japanese company, despite Calgon's claims that "misconduct" should have led to the case being tossed. In a brief order, a three-justice panel said it affirmed the Chancery Court's January 2019 decision "after careful consideration of the parties' briefs and the record on appeal" and following oral arguments last month. During oral arguments, Calgon's counsel asserted that the Chancery Court had abused its discretion by ordering the company to turn over records to investor...

