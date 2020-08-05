Great-Grandma Sues Disney Over Magic Kingdom CBD Arrest

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A great-grandmother represented by George Floyd's lawyer filed suit against The Walt Disney Co. for $18 million on Wednesday, claiming she was improperly arrested and strip-searched for having a bottle of CBD oil while trying to enter Disney World's Magic Kingdom after law enforcement tested the oil and found no presence of THC. Hester Jordan Burkhalter, then 69 years old, said the April 2019 arrest occurred when she and her disabled husband, disabled adult daughter and two preteen children were visiting Disney World from North Carolina. She said her doctor had recommended using a hemp-based oil for her advanced arthritis....

