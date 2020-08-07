An Employer's Guide To 'Composite' Retirement Plans

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A proposal tucked into the House coronavirus relief package would create a new type of ERISA retirement plan called a composite plan. Neither a defined-benefit plan, like a traditional pension, nor a defined-contribution plan, like a 401(k), the "composite plan" combines elements of both in an attempt to create a securely funded plan governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act that guarantees lifetime payments for union retirees Could composite plans live up to that promise? That remains to be seen. Unions themselves are divided on the idea, which is contained in the bipartisan GROW Act that cleared the House in May...

