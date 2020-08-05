Morgan & Morgan Expands To SF With Ex-Robins Kaplan Pair

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Morgan & Morgan has become the latest law firm to launch an outpost in San Francisco this year, hiring two class action attorneys from Robins Kaplan LLP to lead the office, the plaintiffs firm announced Wednesday. Attorneys Michael Ram and Marie Appel joined Morgan & Morgan on Monday as members of its class action practice and will have a particular focus on consumer class litigation. Adding to the Los Angeles office it opened two years ago, Morgan & Morgan now has a total of four attorneys in California. The expansion follows a series of BigLaw firms opening offices in the Bay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS