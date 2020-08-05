Judge Takes Aim At Vague Abbreviations In Contract Dispute

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Abbreviations like "acc." and "TT AUTOKABEL CO E KO TAKT E KAU TL" in the text of a contract threw an Illinois federal judge for a loop, prompting him to rule Wednesday that the language was much too vague to clearly determine whether to toss an automobile component manufacturer's breach of contract suit. The component purchasing contract language that purported to incorporate general purchasing conditions requiring Auto Kabel North America Inc. and Components for Industry, and Others, Inc. to resolve their issues in Europe is not the kind of "clear and specific" language that Illinois law requires to bring other documents...

