UK Court Of Appeal Ruling Clarifies US Sanctions Compliance

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- In Lamesa Investments Ltd. v. Cynergy Bank Ltd.,[1] the Court of Appeal of England and Wales considered whether U.S. secondary sanctions were a mandatory provision of law under a standard clause in a facility agreement that would enable Cynergy, an English retail bank, to withhold interest payments from Lamesa, a Cyprus company owned by a U.S. sanctions target. The judge at first instance decided that Cynergy was entitled to withhold payment. The Court of Appeal dismissed Lamesa's appeal of this decision, but took issue with certain aspects of the judge's approach. The case provides some useful insight into the court's approach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS