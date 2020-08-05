EpiPen Buyers Lose Bid For Class Status In ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge denied class certification to EpiPen buyers Wednesday in a suit accusing Express Scripts, CVS Health and other pharmacy benefit managers of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by causing plan participants to overpay for the device. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson found that it would be inappropriate to certify the buyers' four "broad" proposed classes — one for each of the four pharmacy benefit managers in the suit: Express Scripts Holding Co., CVS Health Corp., Prime Therapeutics LLC and Optum Inc. The judge said the buyers must allege that the defendants were fiduciaries...

