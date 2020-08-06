NSA Warns Personnel To Be Wary About Location Data

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT) -- The National Security Agency is publicly sharing the advice that it's giving its agents about guarding mobile location data from bad actors, warning that devices are vulnerable even when cellular access is shut off. The three-page document gives agents the rundown on how to "protect data, protect privacy, [and] protect the mission" but ultimately warns that "mitigations reduce, but do not eliminate, location tracking risks in mobile devices." That's because mobile devices are designed to record and share location data, the agency said. "When location exposure could be detrimental to a mission, users should prioritize mission risk and apply location tracking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS