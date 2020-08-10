Copyright Law Issues Plague Sherlock Holmes Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A new lawsuit over Sherlock Holmes faces some significant problems, legally and factually. In June, the estate of Arthur Conan Doyle sued Netflix Inc. and others in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico over a forthcoming movie about Sherlock Holmes' younger sister, Enola, alleging copyright and trademark infringement. The main argument regarding copyright in Conan Doyle Estate Ltd. v. Springer is that the Enola Holmes movie and the books it is based on "make extensive infringing use of Conan Doyle's transformation of Holmes from cold and critical to warm, respectful, and kind in his relationships." To begin with,...

