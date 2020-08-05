Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crystal Geyser Fined $5M For Dumping Arsenic-Laced Waste

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday ordered the producer of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water to pay a $5 million criminal fine and sentenced the company to three years of probation for illegally storing, transporting and dumping hazardous waste it created while filtering arsenic out of its product.

U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee handed down her sentence in response to the company's January guilty plea of violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Hazardous Materials Transportation Act, and also ordered CG Roxane LLC to implement a compliance program to ensure it follows federal and state environmental laws, according to the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!