Crystal Geyser Fined $5M For Dumping Arsenic-Laced Waste

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday ordered the producer of Crystal Geyser Alpine Spring Water to pay a $5 million criminal fine and sentenced the company to three years of probation for illegally storing, transporting and dumping hazardous waste it created while filtering arsenic out of its product. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee handed down her sentence in response to the company's January guilty plea of violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Hazardous Materials Transportation Act, and also ordered CG Roxane LLC to implement a compliance program to ensure it follows federal and state environmental laws, according to the U.S....

