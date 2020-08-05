Princeton, Microsoft Hold Off On Challenge To DACA Memo

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Microsoft and Princeton University won't take on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's continued rejection of first-time applications for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — at least not yet, they told a D.C. federal court Wednesday. The allies, who teamed up three years ago to fight the Trump administration's rollback of the Obama-era program, told U.S. District Judge John D. Bates at a status conference that he shouldn't expect a challenge from them within the next 45 days. Until then, the tech giant and university said they would be evaluating whether they have standing to sue over the memo by acting...

