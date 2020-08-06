Ancestry.com Asks To Arbitrate $250M Auto-Renew Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Ancestry.com is seeking to arbitrate a proposed class action accusing the digital family history service of violating California law by automatically renewing memberships without consumers' permission, saying it's not a matter for a San Diego federal court to wade into. The company asserted this argument Wednesday in a request to compel arbitration in a suit filed by southern California resident Marta Carrera Chapple. The suit — initially filed in state court in June before being removed to federal court late last month on the grounds it seeks over $250 million in restitution — alleges the genealogy giant failed to provide her and other consumers with clear and...

