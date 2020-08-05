Berger Montague Touts Experience In Bid To Lead Fraud Case

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A fight for control of several proposed class action lawsuits accusing invention marketer InventHelp of fraud on Wednesday pitted Berger Montague's years of experience on consumer class actions against Oxman Law Group's extra year of experience on building and filing the first cases against the company. The firms were fighting for control of three consolidated lawsuits, filed in Pittsburgh's federal court, alleging InventHelp scammed aspiring inventors by leading them to believe their inventions could be brought to market, then selling them increasingly expensive packages of services without ever actually having potential buyers for the inventors' creations. After months of clashing over...

