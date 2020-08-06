Fed. Circ. Urged To Revisit Ford's Win In Auto Parts Fight

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit has been asked to reconsider an earlier decision affirming that marketers and distributors of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories willfully infringed 13 design patents owned by a Ford unit, with a $2.1 million attorney fees grant on top. In a petition for rehearing en banc Wednesday, New World International Inc., Auto Lighthouse Plus LLC and United Commerce Centers Inc. urged the full appeals court to take another look at a three-judge panel decision in June, which upheld a lower court's $568,000 judgment in favor of Ford Global Technologies LLC that came with attorney fees. Among other things,...

