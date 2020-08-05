Kraft Heinz Sued Over Maxwell House Coffee Content

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Kraft Heinz was hit with a proposed class action Tuesday in Illinois federal court alleging that its Maxwell House coffee cans overstate how many servings of coffee they contain, following a number of similar suits against other coffee companies. New Yorker Gennaro Rocco and Californian Loretta Schweinsburg claim Kraft Heinz uses a "classic bait-and-switch scheme" to dupe unsuspecting customers into paying more money for less than half the advertised amount of coffee they think they are buying. They say the labeling of Maxwell House coffee states that the canisters will produce a certain number of servings when they actually don't....

