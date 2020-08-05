GAO Says Lack Of Clarity Doomed Bid For $950M DOD Deal

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office found Wednesday that U.S. Special Operations Command reasonably left a bidder out of a $950 million support deal over unsubstantiated past performance references, saying SOCOM was not obligated to dig for relevant information. It was not up to SOCOM to try to piece together information from other parts of Patriot Defense Group LLC's proposal to help decide how relevant Patriot's past performance examples were to the new contract, and the U.S. Department of Defense agency had therefore reasonably excluded Patriot from the deal due to a low past performance rating, the GAO said. "The protester's position...

