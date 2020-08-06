GAO Says Defense Health Unit Reasonably Nixed $43M IT Deal

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a protest over the Defense Health Agency's cancellation and later reboot of an information technology contract, saying the agency had shown its needs had changed following protests over the original deal. The GAO said the DHA has reason to cancel Qbase LLC's task order and launch a new solicitation as its IT needs had evolved while the order was delayed more than a year by protests. The IT requirements for the unit within the DHA that needed the contracted work had also changed after an organizational shakeup, the watchdog said. "The 2018 solicitation was written...

