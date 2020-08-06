Insurer Sues Elevator Co. Over 84-Story Fall In Ill. Skyscraper

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Admiral Indemnity Co. has sued an elevator company seeking reimbursement after an elevator in Chicago's formerly named John Hancock Center fell 84 floors and was shut down by the city, inhibiting customers from accessing its policyholder, the operator of a 95th-floor restaurant. Otis Elevator Co.'s negligence and mechanical failure caused Admiral's policyholder Infusion Management Group Inc., the owner of an upscale restaurant in the 100-story skyscraper, to incur significant revenue loss, according to the complaint filed Wednesday in Illinois federal court. Otis is the elevator maintenance company for the Chicago building at 875 N. Michigan Ave. formerly known as the John Hancock Center. The Signature...

