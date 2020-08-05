Sandy Hook Families Say Remington Snubbing Them In Ch. 11

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Families of victims of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School rebuked Remington on Wednesday for leaving them off of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy creditors list, saying that damages they are seeking in litigation should be included. The families told an Alabama federal bankruptcy court that the potential damages from their wrongful death suit against Remington Arms Co. LLC would "dwarf" the other claims of the company's top 40 creditors and that there is "no justification" for them not to be included on the list. "After six years of nationally significant litigation, it is simply not plausible that the...

