Bristol-Myers, Pfizer Win Fight Over Eliquis Patents

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday upheld two patents held by Bristol-Myers Squibb, one jointly with Pfizer, that underlie their anticoagulant medication Eliquis, ruling that proposed drugs from Sigmapharm, Sunshine Lake Pharma and Unichem Laboratories infringe one or both of the patents. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark found after a bench trial that a proposed drug from Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC infringes U.S. Patent No. 6,967,208, which is held solely by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and that proposed drugs from Sigmapharm, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., and Unichem Laboratories Ltd. infringe U.S. Patent No. 9,326,945, which Bristol-Myers holds with Pfizer Inc. Judge Stark...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS