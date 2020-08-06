Quinn Emanuel Snags Disputes Expert From Fried Frank

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 1:47 PM BST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP said Thursday it has snagged a commercial litigation expert from Fried Frank as a partner in its London office. Justin Michaelson will join Quinn Emanuel's London office as a partner, taking with with him expertise in representing high-net-worth individuals and large cross-border disputes, the firm said. "Justin is a top-quality litigator and advocate with a client base that will add real depth to our talented London office," John B. Quinn, founder of Quinn Emanuel, said. "He has been lead counsel on a number of groundbreaking commercial disputes and arbitrations, and the firm is extremely pleased he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS