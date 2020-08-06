ITV Makes £31M Offer To Watchdog Over Pension Scheme

Law360, London (August 6, 2020, 3:50 PM BST) -- Broadcaster ITV has submitted an initial offer of £31 million ($41 million) to bail out a troubled retirement fund, but warned on Thursday that it will consider further legal action against the pensions watchdog it they cannot reach an agreement. The free-to-air television network said in its half-year results that it will "strongly contest" any attempt by The Pensions Regulator to impose liabilities on it that it believes are unreasonable. ITV and the regulator have been locked in legal tussles for eight years over the broadcaster's responsibilities to the 2,800-member pension scheme of Box Clever — a television rental business that...

