4 Firms Guide $140M Fintech Merger With Blank Check Co.

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Financial technology group BankMobile Technologies said Thursday it was going public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values the combined business at $140 million and that was guided by four law firms: Nelson Mullins, Stradley Ronon, Duane Morris and Ellenoff Grossman. BankMobile Technology Inc., a subsidiary of Customers Bank, said that following the transaction the combined company will be known as BM Technologies Inc. and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell entities that raise money through an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS