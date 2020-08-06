Big Screen Maker Prysm Opens $274M Ch. 11 Eyeing Sale

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT) -- California-based big-screen software and display maker Prysm Inc. has opened a sell-all, prepackaged Chapter 11 in Delaware, reporting $4.6 million in assets against $273.6 million in liabilities and naming Texas-based private equity ESW Capital as the buyer. Prysm develops large-format displays that rely on lasers and moving mirrors to trigger lighting of phosphorescent materials, rather than liquid crystals or cathode ray tubes. The company's devices and software allow interactive sharing of large amounts of data among large numbers of remote users. Company CEO Amit Jain said in a case-opening declaration late Wednesday that the business, founded in 2005, has never turned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS