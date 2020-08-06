Biogen Strikes Up To $2B Deal For Parkinson's Drug Collab

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Biogen will buy a stake in fellow pharmaceutical company Denali as part of a collaboration on a potential treatment for Parkinson's disease, in a transaction worth up to $2 billion, the companies said Thursday. Under the deal, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen Inc. will make an upfront payment of $560 million to South San Francisco, California-headquartered Denali Therapeutics Inc., as well as buy 13.3 million of its shares at almost $35 each, an equity investment of $465 million that represents an 11.2% stake in Denali. Additionally, if the drug hits certain development and commercial benchmarks, Denali is eligible for more than $1.1 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS