APG To Pay $356M To Buy Out JV Partner In Real Estate Fund

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Dutch pensions manager APG said Thursday that it has agreed to purchase U.K. real estate company Hammerson's remaining 50% stake in their joint venture investment fund VIA Outlets for €301 million (roughly $356 million), giving APG a majority stake. APG said the deal moves it toward fully owning VIA Outlets, which manages 11 premium outlets in nine European countries with 1,130 stores, according to a press release. Hammerson PLC said the transaction, and its connected offer to existing shareholders to purchase more shares, will raise the money needed to combat disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic as retail stores shuttered their...

