Consumer Lender Will Pay SEC $21.7M To End FCPA Probe

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 11:16 AM EDT) -- Consumer lender World Acceptance Corp. will pay $21.7 million to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the alleged bribery of government officials and union officials in Mexico. In an announcement on Thursday morning, the SEC said WAC doesn't admit or deny the agency's findings that the lender's Mexican subsidiary paid approximately $4.1 million in bribes between December 2010 and June 2017 in order to keep one of its business lines running smoothly. The settlement order claims that WAC brought in roughly $18 million as a result of the bribery scheme and allowed the alleged violations of the Foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS