Judge Assigns Research In Law Firm's Case Against Microsoft

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge on Thursday told Microsoft Corp. and a Houston law firm he wouldn't decide whether to send their breach of contract suit to arbitration until the two companies researched best practices for handling discovery on alleged child pornography images. Criminal defense firm Turnbull Legal Group PLLC claims that in October, Microsoft abruptly suspended its Microsoft OneDrive cloud services account and deleted attorney work product in breach of the technology giant's terms of service. Microsoft, on the other hand, alleges in counterclaims filed last month that the law firm was the one who breached the contract by using...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS