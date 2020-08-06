Pharmacies Can't Dodge Ohio Opioid MDL's 2021 Bellwether

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing opioid multidistrict litigation has refused to toss two Ohio counties' bellwether cases against pharmacies, allowing their public nuisance claims over the dispensing and distribution of opioids to move forward. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster rejected the pharmacies' arguments that state laws and regulations precluded Lake and Trumbull counties' claims that they turned a blind eye to red flags they were fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies ignore the fact that Ohio courts for decades have recognized a common law claim for absolute public nuisance based on a defendant's illegal conduct, the judge said. The judge also...

