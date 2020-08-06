Split NJ Justices Discipline Former Judge Over Fugitive Ex

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A split New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday issued a three-month suspension to a former state judge for withholding information from police about her then-fugitive boyfriend, with the majority saying she prioritized her personal concerns over public safety and a dissenting justice calling her the victim of overzealous cops. The state Supreme Court handed down that discipline to ex-Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady about four months after her tumultuous judicial career ended, finding she did not meet the ethical standards for jurists in her communications with the Woodbridge Township Police Department about Jason Prontnicki when he was wanted for armed...

