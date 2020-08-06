PTAB Nixes Most Of Mystery Shopper Patent As Obvious

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated seven of eight claims in a Fall Line Patents invention that tracks so-called mystery shoppers, ruling that existing technology made the majority of the patent, challenged by McDonald's and a host of other food and entertainment companies, obvious. In a 64-page decision filed Wednesday, a panel of administrative judges agreed with petitioners including McDonalds, Papa John's and AMC Entertainment, that established technology would have allowed a skilled artisan to develop most of the patent's system for transmitting anonymous questionnaire responses and location data from company-hired "mystery shoppers" via a handheld device to a...

