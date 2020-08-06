Treasury Blacklists Alleged Libyan Drug And Fuel Smugglers

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced sanctions on Thursday against three Libyan nationals it called a "network of smugglers," accusing the trio of running drugs and black-market fuel between Libya and Malta through shipping company Alwefaq Ltd. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control added the group's alleged ringleader, Faysal al-Wadi, as well as alleged accomplices Musbah Mohamad M. Wadi and Nourddin Milood M. Musbah to its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List. OFAC also listed Alwefaq's ship, the Maraya, as blocked property. "[Faysal al-Wadi] has worked with a network of contacts in North Africa and southern Europe to...

